Free Macklemore Concert!

Lucinda Kay, KXL
Macklemore fans, there’s a free concert in your future!
You can see Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore next month, he’s hitting the stage in southern Oregon.
U.S. Cellular’s hired Macklemore to celebrate 30 years of cell service in the Rogue Valley. You can catch his free concert on Friday, October 4th at the Bi-Mart Amphitheater at the Expo in Central Point.
Free tickets will be available at select cell stores in Medford, Ashland, Central Point and Grants Pass later this month.
You can find more information at U.S. Cellular.