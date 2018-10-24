Free Flowers! Petal it Forward

I just bought myself flowers for the first time the other day. I think that should be a habit. But FREE flowers might be even more sweet.

Petal it Forward is in action today; flowers for you, flowers for another.

It’s a national movement, a surprise bouquet for you, and a second for you to pass on to someone else (get it, petal it forward?). Four flower shops are out in masse in our region; thousands of flowers discounted or donated from around the world.

I interviewed Holly Itami Springfels, she owns Kern Park Floral. She says today feels like therapy. Keep your eyes open, you just might get lucky, then YOU can share some love too.

Here are the locals participating. Tell ’em thanks!

Broadway Floral – 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pioneer Square

Goose Hollow Flowers – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goose Hollow/NW 23rd

Kern Park Flower Shoppe – 10 a.m. Pioneer Square

Wishing Well Floral – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Central Village Shopping Center, West Linn