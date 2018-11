Oregon, – The best deal on this Black Friday could be on the river bank or at the coast. It’s free fishing, clamming, and crabbing Friday and Saturday, statewide in Oregon. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Michelle Dennehy says be sure to check their website for the latest regulations and updates you have to follow. You do not need a license or tag, but you still have to follow all the rules and regulations on bag limits and closure areas.

