Free Bowling For Seniors At Milwaukie Bowl Monday

Milwaukie, Oregon – Seniors can go bowling for free this Monday at Milwaukie Bowl. Owners Michelle and Dave Husted wanted to do something nice and give back to local seniors. So they went around to different senior centers and put up fliers, opened up their Milwaukie bowling center and let everyone 50 and over come in for free. Monday morning came and so did 94-years -young Doris Lord.

She saw the flier about free senior bowling, even bowled there 30 years ago. But she was the only person who showed up! They posted a video of Doris bowling on Facebook. It’s got hundreds of views. Click here to watch the video on Facebook.

This coming Monday August 20th, they’re doing it again. Free bowling for seniors 50 and over. 10am to 1pm. They ask that you call ahead to Milwaukie Bowl. Michelle says they want a full house when they do this again next Monday. Be sure to tell them you heard the story on KXL. This is a one time only event.

Milwaukie Bowl Address: 3056 SE Harrison St, Milwaukie, OR 97222

Phone: (503) 654-7719

Here’s what they posted on Facebook:

My sister and I took flyers to several retirement homes and the Milwaukie Senior center hoping to find some seniors who would love to try and Bowl. No cost, just drop in between 10am and 1pm. We did have ONE lady come in, she saw the flyer at the senior center. Her name is Doris Lord and is 94 years young. Below is a photo and video of her bowling, she hasn’t bowled in over 30 years. She is living proof that anyone can and should Bowl. She bowled 3 games and had a few strikes and spares. I was hoping for more seniors to drop by. Doris made my day!