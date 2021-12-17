Fred Meyer & QFC Workers Begin Week-Long Strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 10,000 union workers at Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Oregon walked off the job at 6:00 on Friday morning.
Workers represented by the UFCW Local 555 union plan to strike until December 24th.
“After nearly two years of breaking labor law to continue paying their employees less, Fred Meyer has upped the ante by systematically ignoring the law and trampling on employee rights. It’s absurd, and abhorrent.” said Dan Clay, President of UFCW Local 555.
Fred Meyer stores will remain open during the strike and called the union’s decision to strike “reckless” and urged it “to consider the full implications for its members heading into the holiday season”.
“At a time when we want to invest more than ever in wage increases and affordable health care, the UFCW has chosen disruption and the unknown for our associates and their families,” said Dennis Gibson, the president of Fred Meyer. “We value our associates and thank them for what they do every day for each other and our customers. We are committed to serving our customers, and our stores are open and stocked with fresh food and household essentials”.