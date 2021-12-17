Fred Meyer and QFC Workers Strike

Portland Ore. — Union workers at Fred Meyer and QFC stores walked off the job at 6am Friday morning. The Union representing these workers issued the following statement early Friday morning.
Almost a year-and-a-half ago, Fred Meyer and QFC stopped paying hourly hazard pay. In the time since then, workers have continued to deal with the pandemic, while the company has enjoyed record profits. The hazard never ended.
Fast forward to today, Fred Meyer and QFC continue to refuse to deliver the wage increases that workers deserve. We are asking for substantial wage increases to be able to afford to live in the community we take care of. The company is currently offering long term employees a 50 cent raise for the next 2 years, and a 40 cent raise on the third year of the contract. They have not offered any raises for a vast majority of employees.
“After nearly two years of breaking labor law to continue paying their employees less, Fred Meyer has upped the ante by systematically ignoring the law and trampling on employee rights. It’s absurd, and abhorrent.” said Dan Clay, President of UFCW Local 555.
“Fred Meyer’s callous disregard for their own essential workers is stunning considering the sacrifice these employees have made throughout the pandemic. While so many were able to stay safely in their own homes, essential grocery workers showed up to work helping feed our communities. These employers should recognize their sacrifice by treating these workers with the basic respect they deserve,” said Sandy Humphrey, Secretary Treasurer of UFCW Local 555.
On December 17, UFCW Members will be walking off the job in response to the Unfair Labor Practices that Kroger continues to push, preventing our negotiations committee from getting the contract that our members deserve.
“Fred Meyer and QFC’s continual disregard for the rules protecting their employees have left members of UFCW Local 555 with no choice but to take action. All over the country, essential workers are standing up and demanding to be treated fairly. And after facing the pandemic head on, communities are standing with those who stood and risked infection to feed the communities in which they live,” said Miles Eshaia, Communications Coordinator for UFCW Local 555.
The ULP strike will begin at 6 am, on December 17, 2021, and will end at 12:01 am on December 24, 2021.
As the statement says, the strike is set to end on December 24th. There has been no comment yet from Fred Meyer and QFC’s parent company Kroger this morning.