Franklin High Magazine Highlights Students Work

Students at Franklin High School in Portland have been able to see their creative writing in print for the last few years and their teacher is trying to keep it going. It’s called Spoonful of Sugar and Tereza Bottman, or Ms Bottman as she’s known in class, got the idea during COVID. Students who are learning English as a second language are often overlooked when it comes to creative writing. The magazine encourages them to submit short stories, essays, poetry and artwork that is printed in English and in their home language as well. Bottman says printing doesn’t cost very much, but she does have to find the money for it each time. She’s gotten small grants from various organizations but also has a GO FUND ME page set up, which you can access here.