Franklin County Commissioners Rescind Vote On Businesses
PASCO, Wash. (AP) – The Franklin County commissioners have rescinded their controversial resolution allowing businesses to reopen.
The three-member board on Tuesday had unanimously voted to “end recognition” of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at home order issued to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
On Thursday, the Tri-City Herald reported the commissioners voted 2-1 to rescind that resolution.
While the commissioners took action intending to defend people out of work, Commissioner Brad Peck said the execution of the effort wasn’t perfect.