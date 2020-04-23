      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Franklin County Commissioners Rescind Vote On Businesses

Apr 23, 2020 @ 4:39pm

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – The Franklin County commissioners have rescinded their controversial resolution allowing businesses to reopen.

The three-member board on Tuesday had unanimously voted to “end recognition” of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at home order issued to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Tri-City Herald reported the commissioners voted 2-1 to rescind that resolution.

While the commissioners took action intending to defend people out of work, Commissioner Brad Peck said the execution of the effort wasn’t perfect.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Stay Home
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro