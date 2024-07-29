France’s Olympics Mocks Last Supper

You may be paying attention to the Olympics but I’m not

Given the freak show opening of the games Friday, I’m glad I made that call.

Now, France is apologizing for the gay-focused drag show that mocked the Last Supper of our savior Jesus Christ and his disciples.

But it’s not just an insult to the faith of the largest single faith group on earth.

It featured images of the Pale Horse and the Golden Calf in what seems a deliberate attempt to mock 2.4 billion Christians.

A decapitated figure singing, transsexuals, and a blue Smurf with a bulging jockstrap…what does any of this have to do with the Olympic Games or whatever passes for French culture these days.

As one commentator put it, “The opening ceremony was peak “Hunger Games capitol” aesthetic.”

And the official apology from France…”we are sorry if you are offended.”

And if you think the folks pushing this “inclusion” message are proud of it, why have they used their copyright to strip down videos and still pictures from social media?

As the torch bearing drag Queen Nicky Doll put it on Instagram this morning “The opening ceremony did ruffle some feathers… and I LOVE it.”

