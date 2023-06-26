KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Fox News Unveils Primetime Lineup With Jesse Watters In Tucker Carlson’s Former Time Slot

June 26, 2023 10:02AM PDT
FILE – Jesse Watters appears on Fox News “The Five” in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(Associated Press) – Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Channel also announced Monday that Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular show remaining at 8 p.m.

Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot.

The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson

