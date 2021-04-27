Four Wounded In Portland Shootings Monday Night
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four shootings in Portland on Monday night wounded four people. Three took place within one hour.
Two people were shot near Northeast 96th and Sandy around 7:00pm. Both victims are said to have serious injuries.
Just a moment before 11:00pm, gunshots were fired at Southeast 151st and Stark. Investigators found at least 32 shell casings at the scene. A victim with multiple gunshot wounds checked himself into a hospital with serious injuries.
30 minutes later and 25 blocks down the road, gunshots were fired at 126th and Stark where a parking sign was hit by a bullet. 11 shell casings were found, but no victims turned up at the scene.
Then just before midnight, a 13 year-old boy came into a hospital with a gunshot wound in the leg. Investigators are trying to find out where he was shot.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is collaborating with Gresham Police to look into any possible connection to the shooting of seven people at a candlelight vigil.