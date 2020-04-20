Four Street Racers Arrested In Portland Crackdown
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police arrested four drivers as part of the latest crackdown on street racing.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kevin Garcia, Jaren Jacobsen and Mystar Russell were arrested Sunday on suspicion of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.
The arrests come as racers take advantage of reduced traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic, and warmer weather.
It wasn’t immediately known if the people arrested have lawyers to comment for them.
Police had announced plans to partner with other agencies over the weekend to curb the activity after police were called to the Fremont Bridge last week on reports of dozens of racers blocking traffic.