Four Staff Members At Seattle Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19
SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle hospital says four staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 work in or near the facility’s operating rooms.
The Seattle Times reported a spokesperson for Virginia Mason Medical Center confirmed the positive tests occurred within the last week.
After three employees tested positive for the coronavirus, surveillance testing of more than 650 other staff members discovered one additional employee had developed COVID-19.
Media-relations Manager Gale Robinette says staff members who tested positive have been treated and will remain at home for at least two weeks in accordance with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.