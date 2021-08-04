Four Shots Fired Calls In Portland Overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were called to four reports of gunshots fired in the city within four hours overnight Tuesday.
Shots were fired when two people tried to rob a business on Southwest Barbur Boulevard near 26th Avenue around 10:15pm. The suspects took off before police arrived.
A parked car on Southeast Flavel Street near 65th Avenue was hit by bullets just after midnight.
Two more incidents happened after 2:00am. A car was hit by gunfire at Northeast 122nd and Siskiyou Street. A 49-year-old man was found armed with a gun near the scene. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Finally, shots were fired along West Burnside near 6th Avenue, but officers did not found evidence of a shooting.
There are no reports of anyone wounded in any of the gunfire.