Four Shots Fired Calls In Portland Overnight

Aug 4, 2021 @ 2:21pm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were called to four reports of gunshots fired in the city within four hours overnight Tuesday.

Shots were fired when two people tried to rob a business on Southwest Barbur Boulevard near 26th Avenue around 10:15pm.  The suspects took off before police arrived.

A parked car on Southeast Flavel Street near 65th Avenue was hit by bullets just after midnight.

Two more incidents happened after 2:00am.  A car was hit by gunfire at Northeast 122nd and Siskiyou Street.  A 49-year-old man was found armed with a gun near the scene.  He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Finally, shots were fired along West Burnside near 6th Avenue, but officers did not found evidence of a shooting.

There are no reports of anyone wounded in any of the gunfire.

