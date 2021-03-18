      Weather Alert

Four Shot At Gresham Motel

Mar 18, 2021 @ 2:01pm
Courtesy: KGW's Eric Patterson

GRESHAM, Ore. — Detectives are searching for clues in a shooting that wounded four people early Thursday morning in Gresham.

The investigation is quite complex.  Bullets were fired in a room at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell Boulevard and in the parking lot around 3:00am.

One victim is in critical condition.  Two others went through surgery.  A fourth was admitted to a trauma center.  It’s unclear if the victims were guests at the hotel or acquaintances.

The shooter has not been arrested.  There’s no word what let up to the shooting.

