Four Shot At Gresham Motel
Courtesy: KGW's Eric Patterson
GRESHAM, Ore. — Detectives are searching for clues in a shooting that wounded four people early Thursday morning in Gresham.
The investigation is quite complex. Bullets were fired in a room at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell Boulevard and in the parking lot around 3:00am.
One victim is in critical condition. Two others went through surgery. A fourth was admitted to a trauma center. It’s unclear if the victims were guests at the hotel or acquaintances.
The shooter has not been arrested. There’s no word what let up to the shooting.