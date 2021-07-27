Four Shootings Within 8 Hours In East Multnomah County

      Breaking News
Jul 27, 2021 @ 11:08am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four people were shot in Southeast Portland and Gresham within 8 hours late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.  All of them are expected to survive.

The first shooting was near 170th and Powell around 11:30pm.  There’s no other information at this time.

The second person was shot near 72nd and Woodstock just after 1:00am.  Two dozen bullet casings were found at the scene that struck at least one vehicle.  A driver sped away from police and two people ran off.  A gun was found in the vehicle and an 18-year-old was arrested for fleeing.

Moments later, a victim flagged down officers at 108th and Holgate around 1:15am.  Investigators believe an argument or disturbance may have led to the shooting.

A man was shot in the face in Gresham.  He was found on East Burnside near Stark Street around 7:30am.  Police say the victim knows the shooter.

