Four Shootings In Portland In 7 Hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating four shootings in the city within seven hours on Thursday afternoon and evening.
People in two vehicles exchanged gunshots at Southeast 82nd and Powell just before 3:00pm. The drivers took off and one of the vehicles crashed in the Mount Scott area. The driver-side window had been shot out. Two people took off, but were caught. One person has minor injuries. The second vehicle has not been found.
Somebody was shot in the parking lot of a hotel at Northeast 110th and Sandy around 4:15pm. The victim was driven to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officers found spent shell casings at the scene. Police have not released information about the shooter.
Another person was shot at a residence near Northeast 122nd and Marine Drive around 9:15pm. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
Several people called 911 after hearing gunshots and cars fleeing the area of Northeast Grand and Wygant Street just after 9:30pm. Officers did not find any evidence or victims, but somebody showed up at a hospital with a wound to the arm. The victim says the shooting happened near the tennis courts at King School near Northeast Grand and Going Street, but did not describe the shooter.