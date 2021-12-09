Four People Shot In Latest Round Of Portland Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several shootings in Portland between Wednesday night and Thursday morning wounded four people.
Early Thursday morning, dozens of bullets were sprayed just blocks apart. Several dozen shell casings were found at Northeast Skidmore Street and Rodney Avenue. Investigators believe someone was likely shooting at another car during a chase. More spent bullets were found at North Vancouver Avenue and Fremont Street. At least three cars were shot up, one which was occupied. A 24-year-old man was wounded.
A man was shot downtown at Southwest 14th and Columbia around 10:30am on Thursday. He was wounded in the torso and is expected to survive. The bullet hit the window of an office building. Nobody inside was injured.
Another man and a 17-year-old boy were shot at Northwest 6th and Flanders on Wednesday night. The adult was transported by ambulance. The teen went home and contacted investigators hours later reporting a gunshot wound to the arm.
There’s no word of arrests in any of these shootings.