Four People Killed In Three Crashes In Portland This Weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three separate crashes in Portland over the weekend resulted in fatalities. Four people were killed between Friday and Saturday nights, making 43 fatalities this year on the city streets.
A man riding his motorcycle wasn’t able to stop for traffic in the left lane of Interstate 5 northbound just past Lombard around 5:45pm on Friday. He’s identified as 24-year-old Brian Stafford. Investigators say he fell off the bike and hit the back of the vehicle in front of him.
This was the second fatal motorcycle crash in Portland within 12 hours.
Related | Man Killed In SW Portland Motorcycle Crash
Two women were killed when they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 southbound near the I-405/Fremont Bridge interchange early Saturday morning. Their vehicle broke down and another vehicle stopped at the split to help them. The victims were hit as they attempted to cross the freeway.
Police say the driver who hit them was impaired. 25-year-old Michael Hanson was arrested on two counts of criminally negligent homicide and DUII.
Emergency crews responded late Saturday night to a report of a man who was collapsed in the street at Northeast 97th and Prescott. Investigators determined he was likely involved in a crash on Sandy Boulevard near the Interstate 205 overpass and ran several blocks. He died at the hospital.
Another crash on Saturday night resulted in serious injuries when two cars collided on Southeast Powell Blvd. at the east end of the Ross Island Bridge around 8:00pm. Investigators say the driver who caused it was intoxicated and crossed into oncoming traffic. 27-year-old Rachell Barnhill (mug shot not available) was pinned inside the wreckage and had to be cut loose. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say she had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.