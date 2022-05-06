      Weather Alert

Four More Men Charged In Plot To Steal Ammo From Air Force Base

May 6, 2022 @ 4:51pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Air Force staff sergeant facing allegations of making violent, antigovernment statements online before stealing ammunition from Fairchild Air Force Base has pleaded not guilty to additional crimes in federal court in Spokane.

John I. Sanger is one of six servicemembers named in an indictment handed down this week by a federal grand jury.

They are charged with crimes including theft of government property, possession of stolen ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The Spokesman-Review reported the other defendants are Staff Sgt. Eric Eagleton, Shawn Robson, Nathan Richards, Jonah Pierce and Austin Limacher.

Attorneys for the defendants either declined comment or did not return requests for comment.

