Four Men Charged After Attack At Sikh Temple Near Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state prosecutors have charged four men with first-degree assault in connection with an attack on a fellow member of a Sikh temple in the Seattle suburb of Renton.
Prosecutors say the assault involved use of a baseball bat, ceremonial sword, dagger and iron bracelets.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
Prosecutors say the victim suffered broken fingers, stab wounds to his head, a deep wound in his arm and multiple cuts and bruises.
The charges do not include a possible motive for the assault. Court records do not yet indicate if the four men have retained attorneys.