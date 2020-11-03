      Weather Alert

Four Men Charged After Attack At Sikh Temple Near Seattle

Nov 3, 2020 @ 3:39pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state prosecutors have charged four men with first-degree assault in connection with an attack on a fellow member of a Sikh temple in the Seattle suburb of Renton.

Prosecutors say the assault involved use of a baseball bat, ceremonial sword, dagger and iron bracelets.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Prosecutors say the victim suffered broken fingers, stab wounds to his head, a deep wound in his arm and multiple cuts and bruises.

The charges do not include a possible motive for the assault. Court records do not yet indicate if the four men have retained attorneys.

