Four Men Arrested For Drugs & Guns In NW Portland
Lavers, Crist, Rodrigues-Lance, Heller (left to right)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four men were arrested on Sunday during patrols in the Old Town and Pearl District neighborhoods that turned up guns, drugs and money.
Officers confronted two suspects inside a vehicle at Northwest 22nd and Nicolai Street after getting reports that the individuals had been using illegal drugs and were slumped over in the vehicle.
Police found that the driver had items indicating illegal distribution. The passenger was found to be in possession of illegal drugs, several stolen identifications, fraudulent bank cards, and personal and financial information for multiple victims.
34-year-old Ryan Lavers is facing delivery and possession charges for heroin, xanax and methamphetamine.
29-year-old Michael Crist is charged with possession of heroin, identity theft, and aggravated identity theft.
Later, officers stopped to talk with a man who was illegally camping inside a tent at Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street that was blocking part of the sidewalk. A backpack with a knife attached to it and a gun were found inside the tent along with heroin.
59-year-old Carlos Rodrigues-Lance was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance and failing to register as a sex offender.
Finally in the same area, police contacted a suspect wanted on an active warrant. Drugs and money were found. 42-year-old Raphael Heller is charged possession and delivery of heroin and meth.
The Portland Police Bureau is on a 30-day mission to conduct focused patrols in the area.