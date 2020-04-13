Four Fires Sunday in Cowlitz County
Swanson Bark & Wood Products (Courtesy: KXL's Jeremy Scott)
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Crews were kept busy on Sunday with four fires across Cowlitz County.
Smoke from Swanson Bark & Wood Products on Tennant Way was seen for hours over the south end of Longview and Kelso. The fire was still smoking on Sunday night. Investigators have not said what caused it.
Strong winds and low humidity helped spread a brush fire near Astro Drive in Ostrander. It started as a debris pile that got out of control. About two acres were scorched and the flames came close to structures before it was contained. The Department of Natural Resources dropped water from the Cowlitz River onto the fire. Crews remained on scene overnight.
A grandmother and her three grandchildren are homeless after their home near Ragland Road in the Coal Creek area caught fire and was destroyed. Investigators believe it was caused by a candle. The Red Cross is helping the family.
There was also a logging equipment fire near the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County Line, although few details are available at this time.