Four Displaced Following Condo Fire In Hillsboro
Friday night just around 9:30 P.M. residents in a condo in the 1400 block of SE Walnut Street reported smoke and flames coming from their kitchen.
Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the unit.
Shortly after teams were able to extinguish the fire.
The fire did not spread to other units.
According to a press release “No injuries were reported. Four adults living in the home were displaced as a result of the fire. Victims’ assistance is being provided to them to ensure they have a safe place to stay for the evening.”