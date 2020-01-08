      Weather Alert

Found Human Remains Identified As Missing Southern Oregon Woman

Jan 8, 2020 @ 3:33pm

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say skeletal human remains found in southern Oregon in November are those of a Shady Cove woman who disappeared over three years ago.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says DNA testing by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of Malina Nickel.

Her nephew, Shane Wayman, was identified as a suspect in the case in November after he was arrested as a suspect in the murder of his roommate, Destiny Finch.

In the Nickel case, Wayman was indicted on two counts of criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse.

