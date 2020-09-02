Found Bodies Identified As Missing Concert-Goers
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials in Washington state say the bodies of two California men who have been missing since driving to a Dead & Company concert in 2019 have been identified.
Officials say they found the car of 47-year-old Jon Cleary and 25-year-old Josiah “Jo” Hilderbrand abandoned about 100 miles south of the concert venue.
Their bodies were missing until Aug. 5, when remains found roughly 13 miles away from their car were identified.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports officials are treating the case as a homicide.
The two men disappeared before five people were brutally killed in Yakima County in June 2019.
Authorities have declined to comment about if the crimes are related.