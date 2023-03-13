‘Fosbury Flop’ High Jumper, And Oregon Native, Dick Fosbury Dies At 76
March 13, 2023 1:41PM PDT
(AP) – Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who completely revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” has died at age 76 after a recurrence with lymphoma.
Fosbury died Sunday, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte.
Before Fosbury, some high jumpers cleared their height by running parallel to bar, then leaping over with a scissors kick, with their faces pointed downward.
At the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, Fosbury took off at an angle, leaped backward and bent himself into a “J” shape to catapult his 6-foot-4 frame over the bar.
By the next Olympics, 28 of the 40 jumpers were using Fosbury’s technique.
Today, it is by far the most-used technique for elite high jumpers across the globe.
