Fortnite Dance Lawsuit

Rapper 2 Milly says the makers of the popular video game Fortnite stole his dance. He’s filed a lawsuit saying that the maker of the game….Epic Games……took his moves without compensation or credit. The lawsuit states that the dance known on “Fortnite” as “Swipe It,” is taken from the “Milly Rock,” a dance he came up with in 2011 that caught on as a craze in the summer of 2015 after the release of a song and video of the same name.

https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/music/rapper-2-milly-sues-epic-games-using-his-dance-fortnite-n944466



See if you see the resemblance.



If you want to spend several minutes looking at all the Fortnite dances, have at it. LOL.