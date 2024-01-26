KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former WWE Employee Files Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against The Company And Vince McMahon

January 25, 2024 4:31PM PST
Share
Former WWE Employee Files Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against The Company And Vince McMahon
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – A former WWE employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing executive Vince McMahon and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct.

Janel Grant worked in the company’s legal and talent departments.

Her lawsuit filed Thursday also includes allegations that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other WWE employees.

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into allegations that match those in the lawsuit.

He did not immediately comment.

WWE’s parent company says it is taking the allegations seriously.

More about:
Vince McMahon
WWE

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

Grant Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer On Movie Set In New Mexico
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall To Lowest Level Since September 2022