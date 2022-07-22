Former West Linn Sergeant Sentenced For Role In Wrongful Arrest Of Michael Fesser

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A fired West Linn police sergeant has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete community service and cultural sensitivity training after pleading no contest to official misconduct for his role in the wrongful arrest of a Black man.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 43-year-old former West Linn police Sgt. Tony Reeves appeared by phone from his Montana home for the hearing Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Judge Michael Greenlick accepted the negotiated plea on the misdemeanor charge and the jointly recommended sentence.
Reeves arrested Michael Fesser on a bogus theft charge at the behest of then-Police Chief Terry Timeus in 2017.
Timeus ordered the investigation of Fesser as a favor for a friend.