      Weather Alert

Former West Linn Sergeant Sentenced For Role In Wrongful Arrest Of Michael Fesser

Jul 22, 2022 @ 1:35pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A fired West Linn police sergeant has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete community service and cultural sensitivity training after pleading no contest to official misconduct for his role in the wrongful arrest of a Black man.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 43-year-old former West Linn police Sgt. Tony Reeves appeared by phone from his Montana home for the hearing Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Judge Michael Greenlick accepted the negotiated plea on the misdemeanor charge and the jointly recommended sentence.

Reeves arrested Michael Fesser on a bogus theft charge at the behest of then-Police Chief Terry Timeus in 2017.

Timeus ordered the investigation of Fesser as a favor for a friend.

TAGS
Fesser michael police Sentence Sergeant West Linn
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl
Steve Bannon Convicted Of Contempt Charges In Jan. 6th Case
Two Men Dead In Vancouver Murder-Suicide Identified
Body Of Missing Portland Hiker Found In Sandy River
Connect With Us Listen To Us On