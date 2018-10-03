Former Water District Employee Sentenced for Theft
By Grant McHill
Oct 3, 2018 @ 12:20 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A former water district employee in northwestern Oregon accused of stealing $24,000 has been sentenced to 24 months in jail.

The Statesman Journal reports 51-year-old Patricia Gilbert was sentenced Monday in a Marion County court after pleaded guilty to two felony theft charges.

The Santiam Water Control District fired Gilbert in mid-February after the district learned of her embezzlement. Gilbert worked as an office manager for about eight months with the district.

She was ordered to pay nearly $24,000 in restitution.

The district delivers water to more than 8,000 people in the Stayton area. It has four full-time employees.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

