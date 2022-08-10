Former Washington State Football Coach Files Wrongful Termination Claim

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency.
Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling, has previously indicated Rolovich would take legal action, claiming religious discrimination.
Rolovich was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine.
Rolovich is Catholic.