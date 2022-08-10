      Weather Alert

Former Washington State Football Coach Files Wrongful Termination Claim

Aug 10, 2022 @ 2:35pm
FILE - Washington State coach Nick Rolovich watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford on Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. The former Washington State football coach has filed a claim against the university on April 27, 2022, seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency.

Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling, has previously indicated Rolovich would take legal action, claiming religious discrimination.

Rolovich was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine.

Rolovich is Catholic.

