Former Washington State Auditor Headed To Federal Prison
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A former Washington state auditor has exhausted his appeals and now faces a 366-day federal prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for review of his case.
The Northwest News Network reports that denial Monday represented the last avenue of appeal for Troy Kelley who has been fighting his 2017 conviction for possession of stolen property, tax fraud and making false statements.
Kelley was accused of keeping millions in real estate fees that should have been refunded to escrow company customers.
The alleged crimes happened before he was elected auditor in 2012.
In a statement, Kelley’s attorney Angelo Calfo criticized federal prosecutors in Seattle for pursuing the case.