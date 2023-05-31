KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former VP Mike Pence To Launch Campaign For President In Iowa June 7th

May 31, 2023 1:22PM PDT
Share
Former VP Mike Pence To Launch Campaign For President In Iowa June 7th
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field and putting him in direct competition with his former boss.

Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement.

He’ll also release a video message as part of the launch.

More about:
mike pence
President
Vice President

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Hints At A Pause In Rate Hikes
4

Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Warned Multiple Times About Mishandling Of Classified Information
5

Amber Alert Extended To Oregon For Missing Idaho Boy