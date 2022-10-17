KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti Dies At 87

October 17, 2022 4:47PM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland says Benjamin R. Civiletti, who led the Justice Department during President Jimmy Carter’s administration, has died.

Civiletti was 87.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland.

As attorney general, Civiletti often dealt with politically delicate cases, including investigations of presidential brother Billy Carter’s dealings with Libya, influence buying by South Korean agents and allegations of cocaine use by two Carter aides.

Civiletti later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys.

