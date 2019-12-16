      Weather Alert

Former University of Portland Employee Accused of Assaulting Current Staff Member

Dec 16, 2019 @ 12:16pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former University of Portland employee has been accused of assaulting a current staff member.

Authorities say Patrick Ell , 52, attacked the university’s Associate Vice President of Student Development, Matthew Rygg, in an altercation off-campus Friday night.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in a residential area.

Ell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on an assault charge but was released on bail the following day.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

