Former Trump Spokeswoman Sanders Elected Arkansas Governor

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee for Governor of Arkansas, speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit. The America First Agenda Summit is put on by the American First Policy Institute, a conservative think-tank founded in 2021 by Brooke Rollins and Larry Kudlow, both former advisors to former President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected Arkansas governor and will be the first woman to lead the state. Sanders on Tuesday defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state. Sanders will succeed fellow Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders shattered fundraising records in her bid for governor and campaigned primarily on national issues. She’s vowed to use the office to fight President Joe Biden’s agenda. She becomes the highest profile former Trump official elected to office.