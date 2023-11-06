Former Trail Blazer Sidelined With Collapsed Lung

PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 25: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Moda Center on January 25, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is currently undergoing recovery from a small pneumothorax in his right lung. A pneumothorax occurs when air escapes into the space between the lung and the chest wall, potentially causing either a partial or complete lung collapse. This is not the first time McCollum has dealt with this issue. He was previously diagnosed with a pneumothorax in December 2021, which led to him missing 18 games during that season.

The 32-year-old athlete, known for his contributions on the court, has missed games due to this recurring health concern. Despite his efforts to manage the condition, McCollum has been a significant contributor for the New Orleans Pelicans in the current season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in six games.

As of now, McCollum’s health status and potential return to the court remain uncertain, as the Pelicans continue to navigate his absence from the lineup. No further updates on his condition or return timeline have been provided at this time.