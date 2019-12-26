Former Sunriver Sergeant Sues Police Department, Chief
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A former Oregon police officer filed a lawsuit saying he faced retaliation within the department for reporting a former police chief struck him with his arm while holding a metal sign.
The Bulletin reported Joseph Patnode is suing the Sunriver Police Department, Police Chief Cory Darling, a Sunriver Service District board administrator and a department deputy.
Patnode’s lawsuit alleges a violation of his free speech rights and retaliation for whistleblowing.
The former Sunriver police sergeant is seeking $2.5 million in damages.
Patnode says a former police chief struck him and another officer was promoted over him for reporting the incident.