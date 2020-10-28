      Weather Alert

Former Staffer Accuses Commissioner Chloe Eudaly of “Anti-Black Behaviors”

Oct 28, 2020 @ 1:38pm

Portland, Ore. – A former staffer for Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly accuses her of “Anti-Black Behaviors.” Willamette Week reports that Robyn Stowers, a Black woman who worked as an aide to Eudaly for about one month in 2017, calls her time on the job a quote, “30 day bombardment of institutional racism, white feminism, divisive politics and dysfunctional office culture.”
Eudaly denies the allegations, calling them a “smear campaign.” She says she has been a strong supporter of racial equity, and has built a diverse team.

