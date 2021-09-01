      Weather Alert

Former South Medford Teacher And Coach Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail

Sep 1, 2021 @ 11:32am

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A former South Medford High School teacher and coach who sexually abused a minor student and tampered with a witness has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

The Mail Tribune reports 31-year-old Noah Scott Berman was sentenced Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of witness tampering.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Berman was also required to give up his teaching license, pay restitution and register as a sex offender for life.

The charges stemmed from a 2020 investigation of an anonymous report by the Medford Police Department and Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force.

