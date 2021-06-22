Former South Albany High School Principal Sues School District

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A former South Albany High School principal is suing Greater Albany Public Schools, claiming the district racially discriminated against him and created a hostile work environment.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Nain “Nate” Munoz filed the suit last month in U.S. District Court in Eugene.
He filed a complaint alleging unlawful employment action, specifically citing discrimination and retaliation.
Munoz was interim principal and then principal of South Albany from July 2018 to June 2020.
In the lawsuit, Munoz is identified as being of Mexican American descent.
Barrett Mersereau is representing Greater Albany Public Schools and told the newspaper he could not discuss the case.