Former Soccer Team Owner Sentenced For Rape
SEATTLE (AP) – The former owner of a Seattle professional indoor soccer team has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for a Kirkland rape and faces additional prison time when he’s expected to plead guilty to orchestrating a federal tax fraud scheme.
The Seattle Times reports a change-of-plea hearing for Dion Earl has been set for Jan. 11 in the tax fraud case.
It should bring to an end three criminal investigations into Earl that so far have resulted in over 14 years of prison time.
Earl pleaded guilty in September in the Kirkland case to a charge of felony rape dating back to September 2009.