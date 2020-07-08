Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty To Misconduct
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The Mail Tribune reports Roger Campbell pleaded guilty Tuesday to the misdemeanor charge.
The charge stemmed from evidence uncovered in 2019 that he had taken sexually explicit photos of himself while in uniform in his patrol car and sent them to an acquaintance.
Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert says Campbell will not be able to work as a law enforcement officer in Oregon again though it’s possible Campbell could be hired as a law enforcement officer in another state.