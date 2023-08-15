Former Seahawks Running Back Alex Collins Dies

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has been killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida.

He was 28.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

The sheriff’s office says Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens.

He starred in college at Arkansas, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons.