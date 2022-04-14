      Weather Alert

Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student

Apr 14, 2022 @ 2:45pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect who police say shot and killed a fellow student on the Portland State University campus has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Officers found 19-year-old Amara Marluke dead near a convenience store at Southwest 6th and College Street around 1:00am on April 4th.  Police have not said what led to the shooting, although court documents indicate that it was domestic in nature.

Amara Marluke, 19.

20-year-old Keenan Harpole, a freshman at the university, was located in Bend and turned himself in to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.  He was transported to Portland and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Keenan Harpole, 20.

Harpole was listed on PSU’s football roster as a running back having graduated from Mountain View High School.

This is the city’s 24th homicide of the year.

TAGS
Amara Marluke Homicide Keenan Harpole Portland Portland State University PSU Shooting
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On