Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison For Jan. 6th Conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

Tuesday’s sentencing caps one of the most significant prosecutions over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean both received 18 years for their Jan. 6 convictions.

Prosecutors wanted 33 years for Tarrio, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

The Miami resident’s lawyers deny the Proud Boys planned to attack the Capitol.