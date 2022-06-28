      Weather Alert

Former Principal Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Students

Jun 28, 2022 @ 4:35pm

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – A former Oregon elementary school principal convicted of sexually abusing four students in his office is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Clackamas County Circuit Judge Katherine Weber on Tuesday sentenced Jeff Hays to 43 years and nine months in state prison, matching the true life sentence recommended by a prosecutor.

Hays was the top administrator at Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus from 2005 to 2009.

On June 6, the 68-year-old was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of unlawful sexual penetration after a five-week trial.

A lawyer for Hays says he will appeal the conviction.

