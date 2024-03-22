Former President Trump’s Social Media Company Approved To Go Public
March 22, 2024 10:12AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to the stock market.
Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the former president’s media business in a Friday vote.
That means Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market.
The deal’s greenlight arrives at a time the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is facing his most costly legal battle to date: a $454 million judgment in a fraud lawsuit.
