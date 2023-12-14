Former President Trump’s First Criminal Trial Scheduled To Begin In March, But Legal Appeals Threaten That Date

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference trial in Washington will start in March.

Legal appeals up to the Supreme Court are threatening to delay the case.

On Wednesday, the federal judge overseeing the trial put the case on hold while the former president pursues his claim that he’s immune from prosecution.

Judge Tanya Chutkan raised the possibility of keeping the March date if the case promptly returns to her court.

But it’s possible the appeal could tie up the case for months.

Potentially further complicating prosecutors’ effort to get the case to trial as scheduled is a Supreme Court decision to review an obstruction charge used in Trump’s case.